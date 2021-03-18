Yost Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $231.30. The company had a trading volume of 901,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,117,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

