Yost Capital Management LP Has $11.97 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yost Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,768 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 15.3% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 114,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,733. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

