Yost Capital Management LP Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yost Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 21.2% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.02. 300,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $350.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.