YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.39 million and $848,717.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00626444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025050 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034308 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

