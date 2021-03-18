YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One YOUengine token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

