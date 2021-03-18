Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.05 EPS

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.79). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.50) to ($9.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.85) to ($7.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 1,103,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,322. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

