Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Announce $3.68 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.32. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $15.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.16 to $19.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

NYSE CP traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $383.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,046. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $176.52 and a twelve month high of $385.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

