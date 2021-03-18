Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $6.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to post $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.14. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $4.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $24.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $27.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.65 to $31.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,290,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.95. The company had a trading volume of 209,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

