Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $7.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.63 and the lowest is $6.90. Humana reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.75. 1,017,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.36. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

