Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $471.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $464.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

