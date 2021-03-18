Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report $16.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.95 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $75.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MannKind by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MannKind by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $963.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

