Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Several research firms have commented on MGEE. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

