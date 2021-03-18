Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($4.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 470,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

