Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $380.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $380.70 million. Stride reported sales of $257.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth about $464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stride by 285.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 207.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 125,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

