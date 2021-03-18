Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Victory Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 92,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

