Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Billion

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce sales of $9.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.07 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.68 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

