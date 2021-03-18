Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,986. Cactus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $39.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

