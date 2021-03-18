Zacks: Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $519.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.