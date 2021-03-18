Zacks: Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $3.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $2.98. FedEx posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $18.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.75 to $20.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.51. 3,681,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

