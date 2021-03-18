Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post sales of $130.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.40 million and the highest is $131.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $606.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $616.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $609.75 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $654.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.