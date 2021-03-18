Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $348.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.70 million and the lowest is $344.86 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $294.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

