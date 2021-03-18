Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.48 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

