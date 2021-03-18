Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Olin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 222,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Olin by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

