Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

ORA stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.15. 12,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

