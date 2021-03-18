Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

Shares of PPG traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.80. 1,239,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,801. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

