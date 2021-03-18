Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $534.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $541.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,500,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

