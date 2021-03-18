Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of Corvus Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 55,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

