Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $22.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $269.64 on Thursday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.