Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,033. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.81 and its 200 day moving average is $237.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

