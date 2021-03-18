Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $280.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

