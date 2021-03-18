Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 19,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

