Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NATI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 12,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,552. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

