Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,269 shares of company stock worth $407,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Navistar International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.