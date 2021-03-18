Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $20.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $142.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.92 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.51 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $527.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

