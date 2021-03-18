Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.79. Polaris posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 590.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.19. 631,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

