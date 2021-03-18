Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock worth $279,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 239,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,494. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

