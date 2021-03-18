Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $345.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.70 million to $370.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

