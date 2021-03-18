Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $87.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the highest is $90.43 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $69.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $373.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $382.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $402.45 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $80.79 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

