Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.65 to $21.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $2,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

