Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.74. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of AYI traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.41. 490,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,468. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $68.85 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.