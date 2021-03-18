Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after acquiring an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

