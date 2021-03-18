Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Kingstone Companies also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of KINS stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
