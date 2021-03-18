Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.70 Million

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $507.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.50 million. National Vision reported sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.52, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

