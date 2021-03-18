Zacks: Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $170.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $172.90 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $148.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $616.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.15 million to $685.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $686.20 million, with estimates ranging from $616.20 million to $726.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

