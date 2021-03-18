Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $13.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $72.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.