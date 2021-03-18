Zalando’s (ZLNDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 13,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 242.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.