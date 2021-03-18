Zano Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 38.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $18.03 million and $126,101.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,586,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,556,790 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

