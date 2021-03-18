Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002480 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and $118,450.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,614.89 or 1.00040181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.28 or 0.00394631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00282592 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00745530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005161 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,587,256 coins and its circulating supply is 10,557,756 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

