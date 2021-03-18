ZB Token Hits Market Cap of $190.97 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $190.97 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00624659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.