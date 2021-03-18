Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $142.38 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $431.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $142.38 or 0.00260684 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,358,525 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

